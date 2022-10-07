The global content arena is set for more consolidation, and the international producer/distributor for more scale, as Banijay has revealed that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed to acquire Beyond International.
The acquisition remains subject to certain conditions including Beyond shareholders’ approval, court approval and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close at the end of 2022/beginning of 2023.
If closed, it will see Banijay take full control of the Beyond International group of companies and departments, with all elements of the business boarding the former’s own production and distribution footprint. Once the Scheme is implemented it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Banijay and its shares will cease to be publicly traded.
Commenting on the proposed acquisition Marco Bassetti, CEO, Banijay said: “As content demand continues to soar, catalogue remains key, and in acquiring Beyond, we would take our offering up considerably. Primarily bolstering our IP and production portfolio in the English-language and factual space, with Beyond’s complementary content, the deal can enhance our position as a leading go-to for clients and commercial partners alike.”
Beyond International Limited’s managing director and CEO, Mikael Borglund is siet to remain in his current role and noted that the Beyond Board was very much supportive of the deal, which he believed would bolstering the company’s standing in what is an increasingly competitive market. “Joining a leading global business like this is a very exciting opportunity for us and we look forward to collaborating on newfound opportunities ahead,” he added.
The Australia-based non-scripted multi-territory content group has been producing television programming since 1984 and is currently home to more than 8,000 hours of IP. From third-party producers and in-house production, its key distributed titles include Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue: 401, Massive Engineering Mistakes, Halifax: Retribution, MythBusters and Deadly Women.
The proposed acquisition comes just days after its Beyond Productions division appointed Joe Rivadeneira as SVP development, factual at its Los Angeles production operation to expand its slate and meet growing demand for unscripted content in the US.
The division’s latest titles include recently Back in the Groove, a new dating series for Hulu, produced in partnership with Walt Disney Television Alternative; multi-territory franchise, Love It or List It Australia (pictured); the 8-part scripted series Troppo (co-produced with EQ Media) screening on Freevee USA and ABC Australia; and a number of yet-to-be-announced new series in production across a number of markets.
