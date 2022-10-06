Bringing Android-powered content aggregation to passenger cars and commercial vehicles, STB, smart TV and multiscreen software provider has entered into a partnership with automotive infotainment solutions specialist provider P3.
Claiming to be acknowledged leaders in their respective fields, the partners are co-developing a game-changing in-car infotainment system that includes an on-the-go video entertainment UX (user experience) powering all in-car displays built on Google’s Android Automotive OS (Operating System).
An Android Automotive OS partner, P3 helps car manufacturers benefit from the evolving Android automotive ecosystem.With 26 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customised in-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems. P3 helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. The company has worked with several car and truck makers to architect and implement Android Automotive OS based infotainment systems, including its Sparq platform.
In the partnership, 3SS adds value by integrating its 3Ready Product Platform, an entertainment ecosystem designed to bring customised, video entertainment services into vehicles. 3Ready is said to provide UX flexibility and management capability that helps carmakers to differentiate from their competitors with a next-level entertainment service. This uniqueness relies on the 3Ready Control Center, a key pillar of 3SS’ 3Ready Product Platform, that enables the UX to be managed and targeted dynamically, all from a single unified system, in real-time.
The partners believe that through their integrated solutions, car manufacturers can extend the harmonious at-home entertainment UX to their vehicles can realise a major new differentiator, namely an advanced entertainment experience that makes being on the road more enjoyable than ever before, for all the car’s occupants.
Content super-aggregation experience delivered using Android Automotive OS means passengers can access a variety of pre-integrated third-party content and apps. Enhanced content discovery and aggregation also enables vehicles to offer personalised entertainment, from video streaming to music. Furthermore, the content offering can be adapted in real-time via a remote management platform.
“Consumers have more free time in the car today; being on the road is no longer a barrier to doing something productive or fun,” explained Adnan Ertural, 3SS head of automotive. “They have the option of checking out the latest news headlines, they might watch a movie, make video phone calls, play games, or catch up on work. They expect unhindered choice, whatever what they choose to do with their time in the car.”
“Bringing together our respective and complementary technological know-how and industry experience, and our shared vision, P3 and 3SS have embarked on a journey whose destination is transformational In-Vehicle Infotainment powered by Android,” added Marius Mailat, P3 digital services managing director and CTO.
