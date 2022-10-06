The media coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the security associated with the event ruled out the use of live traditional vans and satellite trucks, yet for France Télévisions failure was avoided through use of TVU Networks' remote production solutions with Starlink.
All live events are of extraordinary importance with previously very high risk for failure. With wireless communications a necessity, the combination of the TVU One solution with SpaceX's satellite connectivity service was deemed vital as the large gatherings of people completely saturate the traditional cellular networks which can lead to dropped calls and unusable live shots and a battle for bandwidth between broadcasters.
The ability of TVU One to aggregate multiple separate signals into a single redundant stream freed France Télévisions users from cellular saturation and said TVU put an end to instability, the main cause of signal degradation in many live news situations.
Through its partner Magic Hour, TVU Networks provided transmission packs allowing the routing of signals via Starlink as well as reception servers to increase the traffic needs of the France Télévisions news control room on the day of the funeral. France Télévisions was able to have continuous live broadcasts, control their production costs, and cover the event from all editorially relevant locations. The TVU One with Starlink deployed ensured the national editorial staff of France Télévisions success in its mission.
"We must offer news production teams and reporters technological solutions to cover every major event regardless of constraints,” explained Skander Ben Attia, director of engineering at France Télévisions. “The flexibility and ease of use of the TVU Networks solutions met these conditions 200%.”
The integration of the TVU Networks and Starlink technologies was tested and validated in the extreme transmission conditions in Ukraine and Corsica before being certified by the technical teams of France Télévisions. “After very conclusive trials in Ukraine and Corsica, we decided to deploy this TVU Networks/Starlink configuration on a large scale,” added Romuald Rat, news production director for France Télévisions. “The TVU Networks/Starlink configuration has brought us to the crossroads of technology and history, creating the certainty of being able to serve our audience without fail and focus on the storytelling. It is impossible not to be very proud of what we accomplished.”
