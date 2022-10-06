Aiming to strengthen end-to-end data integrity for its services and business practices, remote media and production collaboration specialist LucidLink has appointed Randall Magiera as director of information security and privacy.
Cybersecurity expert Magiera joined LucidLink from CloudCheckr, where he was responsible for security risk and compliance from 2019 until joining LucidLink in 2022. Before CloudCheckr, he held the virtualisation and identity management admin and deputy information security officer position at Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC) in New York. Before FLCC, Randall was a senior associate in the enterprise risk management division of Freed Maxick CPA.
In his new role, Magiera will be responsible for scaling the company’s security and privacy programme, including compliance, certifications, and risk assessment.
“We’ve always believed that security and data privacy are as much about protecting customer data as it is about safeguarding our own,” said Peter Thompson, co-founder, and CEO of LucidLink (pictured left) commenting on the appointment. “As our customer base expands to large enterprises with stringent compliance requirements, Randall’s experience in cloud security and complex policies for global operations is crucial to our business. He is a great addition to our team.”
“I’m honoured to join the team at LucidLink,” Randall added. “Not only does the company offer customers business and productivity benefits with real-time access to encrypted, end-to-end cloud storage, but its zero-knowledge model speaks volumes to how serious this leadership team views data security.”
