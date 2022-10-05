After expanding its localisation division by appointing a VP of content globalisation, Blu Digital Group (BDG) has bolstered its localisation management team in its recently acquired BDG Studios Barham (Hollywood) facility.
Based in Burbank, California, Blu Digital Group provides digital supply chain services and software to the media and entertainment industry focused on automated content servicing and preparation and order management to video streaming platforms. In May 2022, Blu Digital Group launched its English dubbing studio with the acquisition of Central Post LA, now BDG Studios Barham, a 4000 square foot facility that is said to have enabled Blu Digital Group to significantly grow its localisation services.
The company has now recruited Sebastian Zancanaro to oversee the production facility and Luis Ferreira de Castro (pictured) has been appointed to head the audio services department. These two key appointments are designed to help manage the hundreds of hours of localisation work that is currently handled by the facility in over 50 languages on a monthly basis. Zancanaro has had an extensive career as a creative dubbing director spanning a variety of genres in English, Portuguese and Spanish. Ferreira de Castro is an experienced audio and post-production executive, having worked as lead audio engineer at Central Post LA and Voxx Studios.
“Since acquiring the new facility in May this year we have been able to significantly grow our localisation business, offering increased languages and services. What makes us different from other localisation providers is our advanced technology offering, which includes our proprietary project management tool,” said Blu Digital Group senior vice president, content globalisation Silviu Epure.
“This enables us to integrate the localisation component into our existing digital media services offering to create a seamless workflow that takes clients from post-production all the way through packaging and final delivery to platforms. This high level of work requires strong management and adding Sebastian and Luis further bolsters our position as leaders in the provision of localisation services around the world.”
