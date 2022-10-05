With the goal of boosting viewer engagement, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (Astro), has gone live with Synamedia’s Clarissa solution to gain a deeper understanding about how business decisions impact viewer behaviour and content consumption.
Astro claims to be Malaysia’s leading content and entertainment company, serving 5.7 million homes or 73% of Malaysian TV households, 6,700 enterprises, 16.8 million weekly radio listeners (FM and digital), 14.3 million digital monthly unique visitors and 3.0 million shoppers across its TV, radio, digital and commerce platforms.
It also produces and commissions over 9,000 hours of local and vernacular content yearly, creating countless memorable moments for millions of Malaysians. And as part of this programme it is also boosting the user experience using Clarissa’s view of TV and video data it to measure the impact of investments on the subscriber experience.
Clarissa will allow Astro to change any element of its service and immediately see how this impacts other key performance indicators (KPIs) such as return-to-platform and average watch time. Providing this view of business activity across all video and TV services, is said to be able to empower Astro’s business and operations teams to be data-led and insight-driven as they make more informed and impactful decisions.
Synamedia believes that understanding not just what people are watching but how they discover this content is one of the valuable insights Astro has already gained from Clarissa. Astro is currently using Clarissa to drive decisions on how to promote a new feature that improves content discovery with the goal of getting viewers to content quicker. Astro is also using Clarissa to understand user navigation in order to better streamline viewers journeys to the content they want to watch.
The solution’s SaaS-based deployment model and built-in flexibility is said to have allowed Astro to go live in six weeks and quickly make sense of the ways its subscribers interact with its services.
“With Clarissa we have an enhanced ability to make smarter business decisions that will help us better understand and better serve our customers,” noted Astro Group CEO Euan Smith. “With a unified view across all our user’s journeys, our business teams can quickly understand in detail how content is being searched and consumed, finding new connections in the data, and thereby understanding where we can add more value and relevance to our services. With our continued commitment to leadership in technology and services, Clarissa is a key new tool for us.”
The Clarissa deployment at Astro follows that of the Synamedia Iris addressable advertising solution which provides unified targeting across linear and streaming video. Synamedia Iris went live on linear TV in July 2022, after earlier launches on the Astro GO on-demand service, Ultra 4K, and Ulti HD set-top boxes. Astro Addressable Advertising was the first such service in South-East Asia and allows advertisers to show different ads to different households while they are watching the same programme based on data including location and demographics.
