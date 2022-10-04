Digital media, VOD and smart TV app development company Alteox has announced that it has developed several subscription, video-on-demand, SVOD B2C and B2B2C applications for international producer Blackpills studio.





Blackpills is a developer of original short-form series for young adults spanning genres such as fiction, animation and documentary. “Our series have already attracted millions of viewers around the world,” explained Blackpills CEO Patrick Holzman. “Thanks to these new TV applications and the talent of the Alteox teams, young adults will discover new kinds of love stories without "cliches", without too much puritanism, and above all much more self-love.”



The products developed include an application for Amazon Fire TV, an HTML5 app for Linux’s operated STBs, an application for Android TV operated STBs, a lightning app for the Metrological Application Platform deployed on Tier 1 operator STB, and several smart TV apps.



Blackpills also opted for Alteox’s video-on-demand streaming platform, for file encoding, DRM and CDN streaming. The apps will also be integrated with several pay-TV platforms as well as available directly to consumers via Amazon Appstore, Samsung and LG Smart TVs.



“We are thrilled to be appointed by another yet content owner as a strategic technical partner in the broader digital rollout of their video catalogue,” remarked Alteox CEO Sven Breckler commenting on the development. “We are confident that the new products and solutions we developed for Blackpills, will help them to unlock new distribution and monetisation opportunities.”