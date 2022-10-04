Calling itself the first connected TV (CTV) partner to adopt the open-source, interoperable identity initiative, FuboTV has announced what calls a significant improvement on advertising campaigns transacted using Unified ID 2.0 (UID 2.0) through platform.
Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is an industry-wide identity solution designed to reflect the contemporary digital marketplace. Developed as an upgrade and alternative to using cookies, Unified ID 2.0 aims to preserve the essential value exchange of relevant advertising that funds the content consumers enjoy listening to, reading and watching. This new identifier works across most of today's omnichannel environments, including over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV), and aims to provide the consumer with greater control.
The sports-first live TV streaming platform says that after adopting the standard it has since seen a spend growth rate 112.8% faster than the increase in available impressions. This it says means advertisers were able to more precisely serve ads, while FuboTV was able to maximise yield and efficiencies for its available inventory, which is entirely addressable, premium video content.
The company reported that for both the buy side and sell side, advertiser spend increased by 61.5% year-on-year, ad impressions increased by 25% year-on-year in addition to an increase in CPMs year-over-year for campaigns transacted through FuboTV using the identity solution.
In a real-life example quoted by the company, an e-commerce retailer with a first-party CRM data set that was using UID 2.0 was said to have seen better than average performance on campaigns transacted through FuboTV’s ad inventory. Cost per action (CPA) was reduced by 9%, conversion rate was 25% stronger and return on ad spend (ROAS) improved by 14% when compared to overall average campaign performance.
“As the first CTV partner to adopt Unified ID 2.0, FuboTV is constantly innovating to remain at the forefront of advertising technology for streaming,” said Chris Flatley, VP, advertising sales, FuboTV. “The results we’ve achieved since partnering with The Trade Desk on Unified ID 2.0 are a testament to the power of identity-based solutions. We’re just getting started with UID 2.0 and are looking forward to bringing the benefit to even more advertisers across FuboTV’s premium CTV inventory.”
“CTV is a proving ground for new approaches to identity with ID solutions such as Unified ID 2.0, which are aiming to create a more consistent advertising experience across digital media,” added Ash Gangwar, general manager of TV partnerships, The Trade Desk. “As a leader in the CTV space, FuboTV understands the growing importance and benefits of an alternative – identity solution for advertisers, publishers and the consumer."
