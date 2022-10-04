With the mission of letting users discover, analyse and trade content in what is said to be an intuitive, safe and secure environment, on one of the world’s largest, online content marketplaces, the ContentBay global entertainment platform has come into operation.
ContentBay regards itself the essential companion platform for anyone in the professional content community, helping broadcasters and distributors understand exactly what is in their library and to allow them to exploit their rights to the maximum. By “breathing new life” into content archives and to meet the insatiable demand for new content, ContentBay plans to put the tools monopolised by big tech entertainment brands in the hands of, everyone else.
The company says that it plans to revolutionise the content marketing, distribution and media buying landscape. By providing a “seamless” way to make analytical and insight-led decisions when programming content, results, says the provider, in increased sales and better acquisitions, at the right price.
What is said to be “innovative” technology allows you to search for movies, series, channels, platforms, producers and cast from a global database with over a million titles, using even niche or unique search terms to uncover specific content needs. In addition, users can filter results with over a billion editorial, contextual and commercial datapoints and use the features to make analytical and insight-based decisions when choosing the right content to target audiences.
“The content industry has evolved at lightning rate, particularly over the last 10 years, characterised by the emergence of powerful technology platforms whose drive for growth had turned the traditional content marketplace on its head,” said ContentBay global CEO and co-founder, Oliver Skelton.
“With vast content ecosystems and almost unlimited consumer choice, the need for content is insatiable. But the process of content trading & marketing in the entertainment industry continues to operate in the same way it has for decades; personal contacts are important, but making countless phone calls, travelling the world, visiting trade shows, and filling in spreadsheets is clumsy, inefficient, and expensive.”
The company says that it plans to revolutionise the content marketing, distribution and media buying landscape. By providing a “seamless” way to make analytical and insight-led decisions when programming content, results, says the provider, in increased sales and better acquisitions, at the right price.
What is said to be “innovative” technology allows you to search for movies, series, channels, platforms, producers and cast from a global database with over a million titles, using even niche or unique search terms to uncover specific content needs. In addition, users can filter results with over a billion editorial, contextual and commercial datapoints and use the features to make analytical and insight-based decisions when choosing the right content to target audiences.
“The content industry has evolved at lightning rate, particularly over the last 10 years, characterised by the emergence of powerful technology platforms whose drive for growth had turned the traditional content marketplace on its head,” said ContentBay global CEO and co-founder, Oliver Skelton.
“With vast content ecosystems and almost unlimited consumer choice, the need for content is insatiable. But the process of content trading & marketing in the entertainment industry continues to operate in the same way it has for decades; personal contacts are important, but making countless phone calls, travelling the world, visiting trade shows, and filling in spreadsheets is clumsy, inefficient, and expensive.”