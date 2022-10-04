In a move that the association says is an acknowledgement of its success as a membership organisation, the media industry’s business network the DPP has announced plans to become fully self-sufficient.
The DPP was founded in 2015 with the original purpose of helping to accelerate the transition of the media industry to file-based digital working and has now become an international membership organisation providing strategic insight and a huge range of events, as well as facilitating technical collaboration.
Founding shareholder members, BBC, ITV and C4 will now relinquish their DPP board positions and revert to normal DPP membership.To support the new independent state strategy, the DPP board has appointed two new non-executive directors. The first is Sadie Groom, founder and CEO of Bubble, a global PR, events and marketing agency, and also the founder of Rise – a group for gender diversity in media technology. The second is Danny Meaney, founder and CEO of UP Ventures Group.
Other DPP board members will be existing non-executive director, Emma Springham, CMO of TSB Bank; DPP CEO Mark Harrison; DPP CTO Rowan de Pomerai; and DPP COO Kelvin Jones. The board will continue to be chaired by Helen Stevens, operations officer for content & delivery at ITV through the transition before a new chair is confirmed later this year.
“The BBC, ITV and Channel 4 are proud of the contribution they have made to the media and entertainment industry by helping to found and guide the DPP,” said Stevens. “Now is the moment for the DPP to fully explore its potential as a global membership organisation that can deliver value to any company that works with audio visual content.”
“We feel privileged that each day we get to work with an incredible range of companies from across the whole media supply chain, and from around the world,” added Harrison. “It is their input that enables us to keep evolving and refining our work so that we meet our aim of being a valued, independent, and expert resource in a constantly changing market.”
As regards current projects, the DPP says it is currently delivering major insight work around the future of news production, the role of standards, innovation in localisation, and how to build more effective relationships between customers and suppliers.
