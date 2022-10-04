As it contrunes to further expand its slate and meet the growing demand for unscripted content in the rapidly changing territory, producer and developer Beyond Productions, has appointed Joe Rivadeneira as SVP development, factual at its Los Angeles-based production operation.
Beyond’s LA office has experienced rapid growth recently with sales by Krupat of several broad reality formats. In addition to Back in The Groove for Hulu, Beyond recently sold and produced ABC’s Pooch Perfect with Rebel Wilson, Food Network’s No Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys and Discovery+’s Tiny Food Fight.
Rivadeneira (pictured) Joe Rivadeneira has been developing, selling, and producing television for well over a decade, specialising in unscripted development and talent packaging. He joins Beyond Productions USA from Vox Media Studios & Group Nine Studios where he spent the past three years shepherding the premium unscripted slate, working with broadcasters and streamers such as Hulu, Netflix, discovery+, HBO Max and Food Network.
In his new role, Rivadeneira has been given specific responsibility to advance its reputation for factual programming including twelve seasons of MythBusters for Discovery, fourteen seasons of My Lottery Dream Home for HGTV, fourteen seasons of ID’s Deadly Women, The Invisibles for Nat Geo/Disney+, Motor MythBusters for MotorTrend, White Rabbit Project for Netflix, Curse of Akakor for Facebook Watch and a soon to be announced adventure series for Netflix.
Commenting on his new appointment, he said: “Beyond Productions’ success in the US make it an exciting time to be joining the company. Beyond’s evolving business strategy and access to talented development and production teams in the UK and Australia really added to the appeal. I now plan to lean into my experience in the science, history, true crime and premium factual space to generate loud and disruptive original content that further elevates the business and makes sure that Beyond Productions USA continues to be recognised as a force in the non-scripted arena.”
In his new job Rivadeneira will work alongside Mike Krupat, SVP development & production. Both executives will report to Beyond Productions president, John Luscombe who remarked: “Joe is a fantastic addition to our US-based development and sales team, bringing additional factual expertise that perfectly complements our current development strengths.”
