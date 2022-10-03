In the latest of a series of deals for its Turkish drama channel, SPI/FilmBox has inked its first distribution deal for drama hub Dizi with Melita, a leading provider of next-generation broadband, fixed and wireless connectivity services in Malta.
Established in April 2019, the Dizi Channel broadcasts a slate of critically acclaimed Turkish drama series, starring popular stars and reaches millions of households worldwide. The channel has been expanding its global footprint rapidly and is currently available through multiple operators worldwide reaches millions of households worldwide. With over 600 hours of fresh content including globally acclaimed drama series, the channel highlights include: Black Money Love, 20 Minutes, Kurt Seyit & Shura, Moms and Mothers and more. Recent deals include companies in Sub-Saharan Africa, CEE and Western Europe.
“After the huge success of Dizi in Spain and Portugal, we are very excited to introduce the wonderful world of Dizi to the Maltese audience in partnership with Melita,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International. “We are happy to be working with Melita, to bring this new genre of premium drama to new audiences, and are confident that these series with their captivating storylines and A-list stars will capture the hearts of the viewers.”
“Melita’s TV offering continues to strengthen with the addition of Dizi, which is fast establishing itself as the home of great drama,” added Simon Poljsak, senior manager, fixed services at Melita Limited. “Our commitment, as always, is to continue doing all we can to provide the variety and quality our TV customers expect be it in drama, entertainment, factual programming or sports.”
“After the huge success of Dizi in Spain and Portugal, we are very excited to introduce the wonderful world of Dizi to the Maltese audience in partnership with Melita,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International. “We are happy to be working with Melita, to bring this new genre of premium drama to new audiences, and are confident that these series with their captivating storylines and A-list stars will capture the hearts of the viewers.”
“Melita’s TV offering continues to strengthen with the addition of Dizi, which is fast establishing itself as the home of great drama,” added Simon Poljsak, senior manager, fixed services at Melita Limited. “Our commitment, as always, is to continue doing all we can to provide the variety and quality our TV customers expect be it in drama, entertainment, factual programming or sports.”