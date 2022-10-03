Digital channel studio and content syndicator Best Ever Channels ( BEC), working with comedy management, production, and venue operator, The Stand Group has announced the November 2022 debut of its brand-new FAST channel, WITZ-Comedy TV.
The new channel will kick off with new original series and standup comedy specials featuring some of the best names in comedy, including Sal Vulcano, Ari Shaffir, Big Jay Oakerson, Laurie Kilmartin, Rich Vos, Bonnie McFarlane, Bret Ernst and Yannis Pappis.
WITZ-Comedy TV has partnered with TV producer and New York City based production company Angry Buddha for its slate of specials and original programming. The partners will also develop and offer exclusive WITZ-Comedy TV branded programming to platforms and advertisers. Additionally, WITZ's Jonathan Schwartz, former Maverick Films and Relativity Media executive, will work alongside Angry Buddha, producers, and talent to develop additional new series, features, and formats for the network.
WITZ Original Series – including Upstairs at The Stand, Passed, Would You Bang Him, NYC Comedy Under Lincoln Center, The Riff and WITZ-Bitz – will join a curated comedy programming line-up to also feature Vos’ Anonymous, an introspective new comedy special and the first production ever shot at an NA Convention. Additional new comedy specials will include Laurie Kilmartin’s 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad, described by the New York Times as a story of complexity and nuance and emotional power.
“We’re creating a FAST 2.0 channel with WITZ-Comedy TV,” said Barry Gordon, Co-CEO of BEC. “The Stand’s talent relationships coupled with Angry Buddha and Jon’s production chops make for a winning team that will drive WITZ as the new comedy destination, and a brand that’s chock-full with original content, attitude, and fresh energy.”
“Rich Vos is pioneering new territory with his comedy special Anonymous. We’ve always wanted to explore new and unhindered ways to present stand-up and we’ve found it,” added Cris Italia, Partner at The Stand Group. “WITZ allows us to create a home for formats that might have not been accepted elsewhere making it a true pioneer in comedy. No one in streaming media or linear is taking things to this level. We’re talking about comedy formats well beyond just stand-up, all with top notch talent.”
WITZ-Comedy TV has partnered with TV producer and New York City based production company Angry Buddha for its slate of specials and original programming. The partners will also develop and offer exclusive WITZ-Comedy TV branded programming to platforms and advertisers. Additionally, WITZ's Jonathan Schwartz, former Maverick Films and Relativity Media executive, will work alongside Angry Buddha, producers, and talent to develop additional new series, features, and formats for the network.
WITZ Original Series – including Upstairs at The Stand, Passed, Would You Bang Him, NYC Comedy Under Lincoln Center, The Riff and WITZ-Bitz – will join a curated comedy programming line-up to also feature Vos’ Anonymous, an introspective new comedy special and the first production ever shot at an NA Convention. Additional new comedy specials will include Laurie Kilmartin’s 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad, described by the New York Times as a story of complexity and nuance and emotional power.
“We’re creating a FAST 2.0 channel with WITZ-Comedy TV,” said Barry Gordon, Co-CEO of BEC. “The Stand’s talent relationships coupled with Angry Buddha and Jon’s production chops make for a winning team that will drive WITZ as the new comedy destination, and a brand that’s chock-full with original content, attitude, and fresh energy.”
“Rich Vos is pioneering new territory with his comedy special Anonymous. We’ve always wanted to explore new and unhindered ways to present stand-up and we’ve found it,” added Cris Italia, Partner at The Stand Group. “WITZ allows us to create a home for formats that might have not been accepted elsewhere making it a true pioneer in comedy. No one in streaming media or linear is taking things to this level. We’re talking about comedy formats well beyond just stand-up, all with top notch talent.”