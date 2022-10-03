Aiming to meet meeting growing demand for production in the country and supporting growth and development of Scotland’s creative workforce, BBC Studioworks has officially launched its new purpose-built studio, set in the heart of Glasgow’s West End in the iconic Kelvin Hall.
Co-funded by the Scottish Government, through Screen Scotland and Glasgow City Council, the facility is said to be a major boost to Scotland’s capacity to produce multi-genre TV productions and fuels the growth of Scotland’s creative workforce.
Covering a footprint of 10,500 sq. ft, Kelvin Hall can accommodate both long-term residencies and spot bookings for a wide range of entertainment shows across multiple genres. The sound and lighting galleries are the largest that BBC Studioworks has built across its entire UK footprint.
With the launch of the Kelvin Hall studio, alongside the growing demand to make more TV shows in Scotland, the requirement for local production talent will grow significantly. BBC Studioworks, alongside its partners, Screen Scotland and the NFTS, are investing in the development of a skilled, dynamic and diverse pipeline of creative talent to support the expansion in the sector and put Scotland on the map as a major television production destination.
STV Studios will be the first client for the facility to record the second series of BBC One’s quiz show, Bridge of Lies. With three recordings per day, the three-week studio residency will comprise 25 daytime episodes and an additional eight celebrity episodes for primetime. Other production titles have also confirmed residencies and will be announced in the near future.“As a Scotland-based production company, it’s important to us that we support the wealth of talent and facilities across Scotland’s creative sector, so it’s a no-brainer that this studio becomes the new home of our quiz show, Bridge of Lies,” commented STV Studios managing director David Mortimer. “We’re delighted to be bringing host Ross Kemp to Kelvin Hall for a busy three weeks of filming.”
BBC Studioworks says that it has invested in the latest technology for Kelvin Hall, while ensuring consistency with its other studios and the ability to easily adapt as technology continues to evolve. As well as installing HD facilities, Kelvin Hall also features resilient internet connectivity together with hardwired and radio communication systems to ensure an enhanced level of robustness in production communications, user flexibility and performance.
A key driver in the studio design has been sustainability. The studio repurposes a previously derelict section of a historically important building and has been designed without dimmers to support LED and low energy lighting technology. The studio will aim to reduce the carbon footprint of local TV production and fuel the growth of the sector by boosting local employment.
“This is a new and exciting chapter for BBC Studioworks as we expand our footprint across the UK. This is also a new chapter for this historic and much-loved building. Adding to its rich and varied history, Kelvin Hall now boasts a purpose-built studio facility which is futureproofed with cutting edge and industry leading technology,” remarked BBC Studioworks CEO Andrew Moultrie. “We are proud to continue Kelvin Hall’s amazing legacy which has spanned many generations, complimenting the creative sector here in Glasgow and helping Scotland’s creative communities thrive.”
