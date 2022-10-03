Just as Sergio Perez was preventing Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen from winning the driver’s championship after taking the chequered flag in the Singapore Grand Prix, broadcaster Sky was announcing a new multi-year extension of its broadcast partnership with Formula 1 racing.
Sky first began broadcasting Formula 1 in 2012 and will now be the official broadcaster of the sport in all of its markets. Sky UK & Ireland will remain the exclusive home of F1 until 2029 while Sky Germany and Italy will retain rights until 2027 with greater exclusivity – with all race weekends exclusively live and home nation races simultaneously live on free-to-air. In the UK and Ireland, average viewership for the 2022 season is 1.7 million, up 60% since the UK exclusive deal began in 2019, including 4.3 million new viewers to Sky Sports F1. Of all 4.3 million new viewers since 2019, 1.7 million were women and of five of the most watched races ever in Sky Sports F1 history, four have taken place this year.
As part of the deal, Sky Sports has promised that from 2023, viewers will get more innovative coverage and analysis and will be able to take control of how they follow all the action through an improved multi-screen and second-screen option, tracking their favourite driver’s position on the circuit or selecting a driver’s on-board camera.
“We are incredibly proud of our long-term partnership with Sky, and we are delighted to announce that we will continue working together until 2029, a very important commitment from Sky,” said Stefano Domenicali, president & CEO of Formula 1 commenting on the new deal.
“Since the beginning of our relationship in 2012 we have both strived to bring the excitement, emotion, and drama of Formula 1 to our traditional fans while engaging new and more diverse audiences. Formula 1 has seen huge growth in recent years, and I can’t think of a better partner to continue to reach our fans with dedicated, expert and in-depth coverage. Sky not only brings fans live coverage but a range of behind-the-scenes access and content that brings F1 to life. We are hugely excited about the future of the partnership and the journey of Formula 1.”
