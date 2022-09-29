US TV and video viewers now spend just one in three hours using traditional platforms, with the majority of their viewing time spent streaming, according to the State of Viewing and Streaming 2022 report from Horowitz Research.
The report set out to provide analysis of adult TV content viewers who watched over one hour of TV/day and sampled the opinion of 2,200 people in May 2022.
The study revealed that in a given month streamers use an average of 7.1 services – around 4.3 subscription and 2.8 free services —to stream full-length TV content.
Indeed, Horowitz observed that with the cost of streaming subscriptions rising, the demand for free, ad-supported content is ever increasing. Usage of both advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported television (FAST) services were found to have increased substantially since 2021, with YouTube remaining the top free service used for TV content, closely followed by Pluto TV and Tubi.
Yet overall, subscription VOD leader Netflix still commanded the largest share of viewing with almost a quarter (22%) of streaming reportedly done through the platform. That said, the report, like a number of others over the last few months, added that Netflix’s share has dropped dramatically from about 39% in 2018 as more services vie for consumers’ eyeballs and engagement.
Another key finding was the need for universal search. Horowitz found that with so many new services to keep track of, consumers were demanding managed and consolidated services to improve the streaming experience. Two-thirds of streamers indicated that they would like universal search capabilities across all their streaming services and a similar percentage wanted to be able to manage all their streaming subscriptions in one place.
Nearly three in five would like to see consolidation of the myriad streaming services to mitigate the confusion they are experiencing, the same number saying they were excited about potential enhancements to streaming platforms that would enable more interactive experiences such as accessing content beyond TV shows or movies, being able to shop for products seen in shows directly through their phone or remote (48%), and being able to virtually socialize with friends/family while viewing content together (41%).
“As the streaming space evolves, platforms that will dominate will offer the best user experience,” said Adriana Waterston, chief revenue officer and insights & strategy lead for Horowitz Research commenting on the State of Viewing and Streaming 2022 report. “That will help consumers be more efficient at finding great content to watch, that will help them manage skyrocketing costs, and that will deliver benefits beyond viewing, whether that’s shopping, socialising, or other new ways of interacting with content, brands, and other viewers.”
