Looking to improve the user experience and enable TV manufacturers to add more value and increase revenue streams from the increasingly important TV platform, connected TV software provider iWedia is working with Google to develop and deliver a Live TV application for Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.
Live TV is one of the most used applications on Android TV OS devices and the Live TV app is set to begin roll-out in Europe in the coming months. Outlining the reasons for is development work, iWedia noted that following feedback from end users, Google wanted to update and improve the user experience and give more value to TV brands.
Google is now working with iWedia to deliver a premium licensed Live TV app, giving TV brands the choice to offer what the partners say will be greater value and a superior user experience to their customers.
As well as basic features such as an EPG guide, channel list and parental controls, the Live TV app will deliver major new features upon launch, including branding options for TV brands, with customisable look and feel; user friendly design and navigation; seamless integration with Google TV’s Live TV tab; voice control with Google Assistant. Rich metadata is an optional add-on and the development roadmap also includes deep linking with streaming services.
“We are honoured that Google has partnered with iWedia to deliver this ambitious project, which involves the design, development and integration of complex broadcast TV functionality, as well as multi-country certification,” said iWedia CEO Hans-Jürgen Desor comment on the project. “With a modern, user-friendly UI and options for brands to add value as well as increase revenues, we know that this app – which has already won the confidence of both Google and Skyworth - will meet and even exceed the needs of both TV manufacturers and end users.”
The Live TV App will be enabled in different territories in stages, with the first deployment planned in Europe in Q4 2022. The App will also be made available as part of efforts to scale Android TV OS for STB suppliers that target specific retail markets in Europe. The Live TV app has already been licensed by TV manufacturer Shenzhen Chuangwei-RGB Electronics.
