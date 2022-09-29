Recognising that having localised content is crucial for success of the smart TV-based platform in regions like Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Red Bee Media, Nowtilus and Equativ have united to launch a jointly created free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) offering.
The product is said to combine technology and expertise from the three companies to create an efficient B2B solution for implementing and managing FAST channels. The three firms say the combination of their FAST channel workflows, dynamic ad insertion and programmatic advertising will now allow publishers to seamlessly monetise content without changing their technological infrastructure.
High View, a Germany-and-Austria-based independent media company, is the debut customer, distributing its content on 2016 and later LG Smart TVs through LG Channels, which is the CE giant’s own FAST platform. “By utilising the well-integrated feature-set of Red Bee Media, Nowtilus and Equativ in distribution and monetisation of FAST channels to a wide range of platforms and devices, we ensure that our valuable content is flawlessly showcased on LG Channels,” said High View managing director Alexander Trauttmansdorff.
The recently launched six channels for Germany, Austria and Switzerland serve a variety of viewer preferences. Just Cooking is a cooking channel that brings talented bloggers and YouTubers on board to provide a varied range of modern cooking shows as well as young and fresh in-house productions. XPLORE shows documentaries about foreign countries and cultures, and delves into adventurous expeditions and suggests travel destinations.
One Terra presents the different lives and daily routines of extraordinary humans around the world, with high-quality reportage and storytelling while travel channel Hip Trips reports from people who explore countries and experience them as they really are in a combination of food, lifestyle and adventure.
With German-speaking hunting and fishing programmes, Waidwerk Free gives viewers get the latest know-how of the field sports and the fascination of nature to TV and mobile devices and Bergblick Free (pictured) shows nature and extraordinary people who experience their dreams, adventures and sporting feats in it. On display are the diversity of fauna and flora in alpine regions around the world and the extreme conditions that have to be mastered in the mountains.
“Having localised content on our LG Channels platform is crucial for success in regions like Germany, Austria and Switzerland, which have been spoiled with high-value content for decades”, noted Chris Jo, senior vice president of home entertainment platform business division at LG. “High View’s Channel portfolio brings the perfect addition to our FAST Platform.
“As the pace of media convergence increases, content owners and aggregators need partners that can reliably deliver content to worldwide audiences,” remarked Red Bee Media CEO Steve Nylund. “We are hugely excited about this partnership with Nowtilus and Equativ to empower customers such as High View with the flexibility to spin up FAST channels as and when required. It will provide consumers with unique and personalised media experiences, whilst accessing new ad revenues for our customer.”
