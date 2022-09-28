Just days after the app platform developer released research showing that the key Gen Z audience is flocking to real-time engagement (RTE) and interactive video, Agora has now published a study showing the key demographic’s platforms of choice in mobile app-based interactive live video.
The study defined interactive live video as including live-streaming video where the audience can react with chat or emojis, and streamer(s) can interact with their audiences in real-time.
For its study, Agora surveyed over 1,500 Gen Z consumers to get their thoughts on live interactive video solutions which were being implemented across different facets of entertainment and business, creating opportunities to engage with audiences, customers and fans in new and interesting ways.
More than four in five of the survey (83%) of the respondents said they were familiar with interactive live video features before taking the survey. When asked to identify the types of mobile apps that typically deliver interactive live video features, 75% said entertainment apps, like YouTube (pictured) and TikTok; 74% said social media apps, like Facebook and Instagram; 51% said communication apps, like FaceTime and WhatsApp; 50% said gaming apps, like Twitch and Discord.
“To no one’s surprise, entertainment and social media are leading the way on interactive live video features,” said Agora co-founder and CEO Tony Zhao. “They have mainstreamed interactivity in live streaming, with Gen Z now expecting it across all live video experiences. Given the value of interactive live streaming to younger audiences, other mobile app categories, from education to healthcare, need to consider integrating these features, as well. Companies slow walking Gen Z preferences will get left behind.”
Relatedly, Agora’s study also found that Gen Z thinks many apps are underusing interactive live video. When asked which app categories are underusing interactive live video, 2-in-5 (42%) said entertainment apps, despite its lead. A similar number (41%) said the same for social apps. Meanwhile, 30% said shopping apps are underusing it, followed by education (29%), healthcare (26%) and workplace (25%) apps. “Gen Z wants more interactive live video experiences across all of the apps they use and, in general, they feel existing experiences can be more robust,” added Zhao.
