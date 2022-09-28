Video API and infrastructure platform Zype and ad tech company TripleLift have announced an integration allowing joint customers to use in-show advertising within playout streams on connected TV (CTV) platforms.
The partnership aims to offer integrated ad experiences that yield higher brand awareness with more engagement and fewer disruptions for viewers.
In technical terms itwill allow customers using Zype’s Playout 2.0 to curate and deliver digital linear programming for OTT platforms and now use TripleLift's in-show solutions to provide what are called unique, non-disruptive, integrated ad experiences within the CTV environment. With these new advertising capabilities, Playout 2.0 users are said to be able to create dynamic monetisation opportunities for brands. These innovative ad placements allow content owners to reduce the number of ad breaks without decreasing revenue per stream, while also ensuring a brand-safe environment for advertisers alongside contextually relevant content.
TripleLift’s In-Show solutions dynamically insert brand assets directly into television programmes during the post-production process and can take place days, months or even years after show filming is complete. Using machine learning, TripleLift determines where to insert a branded asset within the content, based on context and audience profile resulting in a better experience for advertisers and viewers. The company claims that it can generate a 12x increase in brand awareness and a 3.6x increase in audience engagement.
Customers can also use a post-production solution for product placement. Identify contextual moments and surface areas to superimpose a brand’s message or product into a show’s content with no disruption to the storytelling. They can also capture audience attention at optimal moments with a bespoke ad format that scales back video content during natural, narrative breaks.
“Streaming TV has changed what viewers expect of their television experience. We know that viewers want a television experience that is more integrated and less interruptive and OTT content publishers need better ways to help brands reach their audiences,” said Michael Shields, general manager, connected TV, TripleLift.
“Together with Zype, we’re making it possible for content publishers of all sizes to create and fulfill ad inventory in their linear playout channels through innovative, non-disruptive ad placements that meets viewer expectations and drives better outcomes for advertisers.”
Leading music video network Vevo is using both Zype and TripleLift’s technology to support overlay ads for brand-building and contextual targeting against expertly curated music video programming on connected TVs.
