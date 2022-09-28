Aiming to address the need for innovation in TV advertising, campaign measurement adtech company Realytics has launched Box Exposition Engagement (BEE), a single source TV measurement solution for TV campaigns delivered within linear TV, as addressable TV and on Replay IPTV via set-top boxes.
BEE compares linear, ATV and replay IPTV campaigns to allow deterministic measurement of advertising exposure across all channels delivered via an STB. Delivered views, reach, and exposure are measured and compared on all delivery channels. Households exposed to the same ad on multiple channels will be identified in order to avoid duplicates when measuring the total reach of multi-channel TV campaigns. The tracking of TV campaigns via BEE is fully based on pseudonymised and encrypted opt-in data making the solution fully GDPR-compliant.
BEE additionally measures incremental web and app traffic, as well as the quality and depth of online engagement resulting from TV campaigns on any channel. The combination of multichannel TV exposure and subsequent online impact provided via BEE offers a complete picture of the effectiveness of TV campaigns.
“TV ad delivery and consumption today is spread out on multiple channels with independent measurement capabilities. For the users, the impact on their viewing experience and privacy is limited,” said Valérie Teboul, media study and research director at Realytics. “However, the changing media consumption creates a challenge for advertisers and agencies to measure impact accurately. With BEE, we can observe and compare TV campaigns across all major delivery methods available. By quantifying the online engagement, we can additionally highlight the incremental coverage contribution and the online engagement created by each channel.”
Bouygues Telecom is the first telecommunications provider to implement the technology. Commenting on the launch of BEE,Christophe Philip, head of data and advertising value factory at Bouygues Telecom added: “Since Bouygues Telecom have implemented a Consent Management Platform (CMP) on its entire STB park, we are able to provide data in full compliance of GDPR policy. The diverse delivery options for TV advertising and content in France create a need for innovation in order for us to keep measuring TV advertising reliably.”
