Described as an all-in-one destination for fans of every team, the NBA has launched a new version of its app providing a host of features such as wall-to-wall content from every game with personalised experiences, social-style vertical video and behind-the-scenes access to players and teams, plus access to the NBA vault.
A product of NBA Digital, the league’s joint venture with Turner Sports, the app is free to download and is powered by the NBA’s new integrated digital platform, which was built in partnership with Microsoft, the NBA’s official cloud and AI partner. Its new design encompasses a first-of-its-kind “For You” experience, with content recommendations based on fan preferences and personalisation through Microsoft Azure and Azure AI. Within the “For You” page, fans access a social-like vertical video experience – with vertical scrolling – that features real-time highlights of all NBA games in progress.
In addition, the NBA’s direct-to-consumer subscription offerings – NBA League Pass and NBA TV – will be integrated into the NBA App, giving fans the ability to watch live games and highlights and check scores, statistics and standings, all in one place. For NBA League Pass subscribers, the live streams will feature higher video quality, lower streaming latency and what is called a “seamless” user experience for consuming live NBA content.
Content highlights on the NBA App include the ability for fans to be immersed in game-day content all day long and, for the first time, get live access to streams of all pregame and postgame NBA press conferences and media days from every major event. In addition, NBA ID members will have access to teams’ pregame shows for NBA League Pass games.
In addition to 24/7 NBA TV programming and out-of-market live games, NBA League Pass subscribers will have access to expanded options for personalised viewing experiences through a wide variety of alternate streams, including additional camera angles, betting-focused streams, influencer-led and analytics-driven options, and in-language feeds with commentary in Spanish, Portuguese and Korean.
“Launching our new NBA App and digital platform is a major milestone as we continue to build and strengthen our direct-to-consumer offerings,” remarked NBA executive vice president, direct-to-consumer Chris Benyarko. “We are thrilled to deliver a reimagined product that will enhance and personalise the way NBA fans engage with the league on a daily basis.”
“The relationship between Europe and basketball goes beyond the countless players from the continent who have made an impact at the highest levels of the game,” added NBA head of fan engagement and direct-to-consumer for Europe and the Middle East, George Aivazoglou.
“The Hoops Cities series showcases the individuals, communities and stories that have shaped the history of basketball in Europe and fuelled fandom for decades. We think that this series - that will premiere on NBA League Pass within the new NBA App - will resonate deeply with our passionate European fans and unite them around their love of the game.”
