Even though it says that the growth of the devices as a proportion of all homes is slowing down, as what happens when CE reaches mainstream adoption, Hub Entertainment Research has released study findings showing smart TVs as a proportion of all TV sets continue to grow, indicating consumers are not just adding smart TVs but replacing older TVs.
In its report, the analyst also notes that Smart TVs continue to be an increasingly important part of the connected TV (CTV) universe, driven by compounding growth: there are more of them in homes and more being used for streaming. This it says is setting up a battle between the major smart TV platforms. Another area of growth for smart TVs is said to be the proportion of owners who actually have them connected to their home internet and using them to stream video. And as connections and interfaces have become easier, consumers of all ages are increasingly activating their smart TVs.
As a result, the analyst believes that a new battle to be the middleman between content providers and the viewer has erupted between the original equipment manufacturers with two two clear leaders – Samsung and Roku. Hub warns that the remaining OEMs may need to decide if they will keep their smaller-share, homegrown platforms or throw their lot in with one of the big licensees such as Roku, Fire TV or Android TV.
“The competition between smart TV/connected TV (CTV) platforms will be fought over the “4 D’s of CTV”: discovery, decision, delivery and data,” remarked Hub Entertainment Research senior consultant David C. Tice. “Who will best address the needs of the consumer, the content provider, and marketers? It will be a real battle royale.”
