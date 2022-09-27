Aiming to serve audiences in regions of North East Asia and Oceania with more French language programming, satellite solutions provider Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co (AsiaSat) is to distribute content from TV network TV5MONDE Pacifique HD.
TV5MONDE Pacifique HD is a general entertainment channel which broadcasts TV programmes including cinema and TV series, documentaries, entertainment, sports, current affairs and cartoons. It is available in French language with subtitles in French, English, Japanese, Korean to meet the interest of a diverse range of viewers across the region.
The addition of TV5MONDE Pacifique HD enhances the TV5MONDE bouquet on AsiaSat satellites that already includes general entertainment channel TV5MONDE Asie Dd lifestyle channel TV5MONDE Style HD on the AsiaSat 5 satellite as well as TV5MONDE Asie SD on AsiaSat 7.
The business relationship between AsiaSat and TV5MONDE started in 1996 with the launch of TV5MONDE’s first digital channel for Asia TV5MONDE Asie, followed by TV5MONDE Asie HD in 2014 and TV5MONDE Style HD in 2015. TV5MONDE has rapidly expanded its audience penetration in Asia Pacific, now having access to more than 142 million TV households via free-to-air TV networks and pay TV platforms and over 300,000 hotel rooms in 42 Asia-Pacific countries.
With the addition of TV5MONDE Pacifique HD, TV5MONDE has pledged the distribution of its flagship channels in Asia Pacific on AsiaSat satellites. Since our regional launch in 1996, AsiaSat has been a reliable and trustful partner. Over the years, we have built with AsiaSat a strong relationship that ultimately benefits the ones we are working for: our viewers,” said managing director for Asia-Pacific Alexandre Muller. “With its extensive satellite coverage and strong neighbourhood, AsiaSat has played a key role in TV5MONDE’s growing success in the region.”
Added Ina Lui, senior vice president, commercial, business development and strategy of AsiaSat: “We have come a long way since we first brought French programming to Asia more than two decades ago. Over these years, our partnership has gone from strength to strength, and we are proud to become an essential part of TV5MONE’s delivery of four HD and SD channels in the Asia-Pacific. We look forward to continuing our journey and success together while exploring further collaboration opportunities to promote TV5MONDE’s growing presence through presenting the richness and diversity of French culture to Asia-Pacific audience.”
