As part of its continued expansion in Asia and bolstering its position as one of Asia’s largest indies, Blue Ant Media subsidiary Beach House Pictures is partnering with former head of Netflix’s Asia-Pacific documentary productions Raghav Khanna to launch Riverland Entertainment.
Based in Mumbai, Riverland will offer premium non-fiction and documentary programming to streamers and broadcasters in India and around the world. Its modus operandi will be to team with local Indian talent to create content for global and Indian audiences, while using the expertise and reach of Beach House Pictures international, with access to its post-production facility, Space Lion Studios.
Riverland Entertainment will also focus on providing line-production services to incoming international productions and help them unlock access to local talent, crews, permits and tax incentives in a region now booming with global productions.
“Indian storytellers have been important players in the global film industry for decades and we believe India will continue to grow more prominent as it becomes a vital market for international and regional streamers,” explained Beach House Pictures creative director Donovan Chan. “We want to work with the country’s amazing creators and platforms to produce a range of new and unique premium stories that will shine a spotlight on its most fascinating characters and celebrate its rich history and culture in diverse ways.”
Tasked with developing a slate of compelling unscripted series and documentaries from India for streamers and broadcasters, co-founder Raghav (pictured) will serve as managing director of Riverland Entertainment and work closely with Beach House Pictures founders Donovan Chan and Jocelyn Little.
“It is an unprecedented time to be a creator as local stories told with authenticity are transcending regional and linguistic boundaries. We want to partner with the Indian creative community, and tap into Beach House Pictures’ genre expertise, to tell stories that are true to their milieu for Indian and international audiences,” he remarked. “India’s geographical diversity, robust entertainment industry and recently announced filming tax incentives make for an attractive destination for incoming international productions.”
“Partnering with Raghav and entering India is critical to Beach House Pictures as we expand across Asia, but it’s also crucial that we work with the country’s most exciting storytellers to ensure our projects are truly authentic to the region and its communities,” commented Jocelyn Little, managing director, Beach House Pictures. “We have worked with Raghav for many years and have grown to admire his excellent leadership, experience and expertise. By joining forces with him, together with Blue Ant Media’s distribution network, we have an incredible opportunity to find a wider audience for our projects.”
