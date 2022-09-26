In what is the third in a recent series of deals designed to establish the company as an industry leader around the virtual, digital and LED advertising marketplace, TGI Sport has acquired rights buying and digital advertising sales firm Sportseen.
Established in 2007 by Chris Jones and Vasco Gomes, Sportseen has focused on emerging opportunities to integrate geotargeted, AI-informed advertising on multiple screens and platforms. The company specialises in rights acquisition, sales, creative and distribution of LED advertising and its client roster includes top-tier leagues and federations such as the Football Associations of England, Wales and Scotland, the Welsh and Italian Rugby Unions, Ashes Cricket, The Rugby Football League.
In addition, Sportseen lists over 150 brands to whom it annually delivers and distributes tailored advertising across its entire rights portfolio. These include Visa, Continental, Just Eat, J.D. Sports, Hormann, Euronics and Sage.
Following the acquisition, Jones and Gomes will remain with the company which will be known as Sportseen, powered by TGI Sport and reporting to TGI Sport Global CEO Martin Jolly. Commenting on the deal, Jolly said: “We are very pleased to have Chris, Vasco, and the Sportseen team join the family. They are well-respected leaders who were ahead of the industry on the emerging opportunities in digital, LED, and perimeter advertising. They bring yet another best-in-class capability to our new virtual advertising practice, and our rights acquisition and LED businesses will also benefit greatly with additional resources and expertise.
“The space is moving quickly, with more and more rights owners pushing further into leveraging geotargeted advertising. It's a complex space but with vast potential. With our capital, human and technological resources, we can scale quickly to match this growing interest as truly the best end-to-end partner for rights holders worldwide."
'The move for us to be at the very heart of all things digital and virtual is one we had to make – as a long-established agency within this space, we are delighted to have joined forces with TGI Sport,” added Jones. “There is no doubt that we will continue to build upon our performance history in this relatively untapped space.”
The purchase of Sportseen comes days after TGI agreed to acquire Brand Brigade, an advertising technology company specialising in virtual advertising and product placement.
