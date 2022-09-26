 Swisscom taps SoftAtHome for Wi-Fi 6E box | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
Leading Swiss operator Swisscom has revealed that independent broadband, video and analytics software provider SoftAtHome was engaged to provider essential technology for its new WLAN-Box 3, tri-band Mesh repeater and WLAN access point based on Wi-Fi 6E.
With the new box Swisscom is aiming to deliver ambient connectivity in the home and hugely improve Wi-Fi customer experience. Taking advantage of the capabilities of the Wi-Fi 6E standard working at the 6 GHz frequency, SoftAtHome's Wifi'ON technology enables the WLAN-Box 3 to provide end-users with improved in-home connectivity.

The added radio spectrum and automatic tri-band steering between 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands is said to “drastically” reduce network saturation to improve network experience while working from home or streaming video and with Wi-Fi 6E-equipped devices, Wi-Fi can be as fast as 4.8 Gbps.

In addition, Wifi'ON is designed to simplify the onboarding of repeaters in the home, automatically selecting the best Wi-Fi channel for each home access point. Depending on usage, it manages device roaming to the best access point and most appropriate Wi-Fi band.

"With the new WLAN-Box 3, Swisscom proves its commitment to bringing the best Wi-Fi products to our end customers," said Marcel Burgherr, head of home devices at Swisscom. "Thanks to SoftAtHome's software, this triband premium product delivers a superfast and reliable Internet connection for the increasing number of Wi-Fi devices at home."

"We have worked closely with Swisscom for several years, and we are proud to bring them our Wi-Fi expertise, especially our know-how on the Wi-Fi 6E standard ", added David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome. "We also share Swisscom's philosophy for developing eco-responsible devices, and we are happy to have contributed to making this Wi-Fi device greener."

