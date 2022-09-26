Live event productions specialist CP Communications has revealed how it has supported HRP Live, a production company that works primarily in the fitness space, for its coverage of the recent 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games with RF, bonded cellular connectivity across multiple venues.
The CrossFit Games is an annual athletic competition owned and operated by CrossFit LLc whereby athletes compete in a series of events which may be various standard CrossFit workouts. Most of the CrossFit Games were staged at the Alliant Energy Centre in Madison Wisconsin’s indoor Coliseum and outdoor North Park Stadium. This year’s off-site activities included an event at the University of Wisconsin pool and another that required coverage from the stadium to the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, which is more than three miles away from the stadium. That event coverage used 32 cameras, including two drones.
Throughout the five-day event, HRP Live managed six NEP mobile units and a crew of about 250 people, including 17 announcers. The company was responsible for coverage of the competition for CrossFit’s live streams, as well as a two-hour live broadcast on CBS. CP Communications, which maintained a crew of 12-15 people during the production, also handled all off-site communications and field reporter RF using a Unity intercom system.
Originally, the CrossFit Games coverage was limited to two streams, but a deal late in the process added more streams for international audiences. Encoding and distribution was handled by CP’s subsidiary, Red House Streaming (RHS) provides custom glass-to-glass IP production and streaming solutions.
Commenting on the project, HRP Live co-founder Mike Roth, who directed all the individual competitions for the broadcast, said: “All of our RF came from CP Communications. The field of play is not just one or two fields of play – every inch of the Alliant Energy Centre is in play, so we needed somebody who could be flexible.
They also provided a bunch of bonded cellular work as well, because we had events that were downtown. We went from the stadium at North Park, which is where the athletes started and where we have standard RF. Then they left the campus and we switched to bonded cellular. It was a testament to a lot of people – CP chief among them – to make that work in real time when a bunch of people decide to go live on Instagram at the same time and your bandwidth gets cut in half.
"When you’re talking to people miles away, things can go bad. None of this works if you can’t talk to your people out there. I think CP and Red House Streaming will be more heavily involved in our transmission and distribution down the road, because I think there’s going to be more and more of it – and they’re well set up for handling multiple streams to multiple places."
