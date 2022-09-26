In the latest of a flurry of expansion for the CANAL+-owned provider of streaming, TV and FAST services, SPI International has forged what it calls a “comprehensive” linear and on-demand multiyear distribution partnership deal with Outdoor Sport Channel.
Established in 2007, Outdoor Sport Channel claims to be the industry’s first network airing 24/7 international outdoor, action, summer, winter sports and live programming, including the latest international sports news. It offers live events, live short form clips, daily updates from all major sports leagues, sports interviews, previews, and behind-the-scenes specials from many sports events including Champions League, Nascar, Formula 1, Grand Prix Specials, and programming related to other disciplines.
The deal with SPI is designed to allow Outdoor Sport Channel to distribute the channel in multiple formats - linear, FAST, or VOD – under the SPI portfolio via all of its international offices. “The top-quality programming selection of Outdoor Sport Channel complements our carefully curated thematic channel portfolio perfectly and we are delighted to deliver it to our clients across the territories where we are active,” said Loni Farhi, President at SPI International.
"To further build our international development and distribution strength, we teamed up with SPI International," remarked Henk van Meer, founder and CEO of Outdoor Sport Channel. “Knowing Loni and SPI for over a decade, we feel very secure that Outdoor Sport Channel HD linear, on-demand & OSC+ (FAST) will further successfully be developed in today's market.”
