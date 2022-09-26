A study by Digital TV Research across 138 countries has found that driven by growth in developing countries, the number of global pay-TV subscribers will rise only slightly over the next five years, reaching 1.03 billion by 2027.
This, says the Pay-TV Forecasts Update report, represents 57% of TV households – down from the peak of 61% in 2018.
The analyst noted that given the increasing demand for fast broadband connections, IPTV, forecast to become the pay-TV leader in 2022, is set to be the pay-TV winner, projected to add 79 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 440 million. By contrast, pay satellite TV is targeted to lose 12 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 as homes convert to platforms that offer high-speed broadband.
The report also projected that here would be 367 million cable TV subs by 2027, 56 million lower than the 422 million recorded in 2021. The 2021 total includes 22 million analogue cable TV subscribers. Digital TV Research expects this total will fall to zero by 2027.
