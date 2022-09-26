More than half of a survey of Generation Z video users agreed they would be more likely to engage with a company or brand that uses interactive live content and experiences to connect with audiences, but spotty internet and video quality are the top challenges for these experiences, according to a new study from Agora.
For the study, the platform provider for real-time engagement APIs surveyed over 1,500 Gen Z consumers to get their thoughts on live interactive video, including live-streaming video where the audience can react with chat or emojis, and streamer(s) can interact with their audiences in real-time. These video solutions are being implemented across different facets of entertainment and business, creating opportunities for brands, companies, entertainers, creators, and developers to engage with audiences, customers and fans in new and interesting ways.
The study also examined how Gen Z consumers were engaging with brands that use interactive live video through their own platforms or via third-party apps, like TikTok, Twitch and Instagram. And while 51% would be more likely to engage with a company or brand that uses interactive live videos and experiences to connect with audiences, 35% were neutral and just 14% disagreed.
Bad internet connection (56%) and video quality (54%) were found to be the most recognised challenges Gen Z sees when using mobile app-based live video experiences. Two-fifths saw glitches, bugs and crashing as a challenge, as well as phone hardware (36%) and data usage costs (30%).
"Gen Z consumers want brands to embrace the technology they use everyday – including interactive live video and streaming," said Tony Zhao, co-founder and CEO of Agora commenting on the findings of the study. "Whether they use interactive live video through their own brand-centric platforms or through third-party mobile apps, there is a huge opportunity to connect with Gen Z on their terms using this technology."
