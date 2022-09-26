In its latest major distribution deal, CANAL+-owned streaming services, TV and FAST channel provider SPI International has begun a strategic alliance with
independent distributor Thema to take its channels across the Asia-Pacific region.
SPI’s content will be proposed as part of Thema’s growing portfolio in the region. The deal encompasses SPI channels such as FilmBox Arthouse, Dizi, Gametoon, FunBox UHD, FightBox, DocuBox, Fast&FunBox, 360 TuneBox, FashionBox, Erox, Eroxxx, as well as the FilmBox+ app and related on-demand content.
“We are delighted to partner with Thema’s experienced team for the distribution of SPI’s suite of thematic channels, FilmBox+ streaming app, and on-demand content that appeal to a wide variety of interests,” commented Murat Muratoglu, head of distribution at SPI International. “By joining forces with another CANAL+ company, we will leverage each other’s market presence and strength to expand the reach of our content in the region.”
Also owned by CANAL+, Thema now includes five subsidiaries and represents 180 channels as well as SVOD/VOD/OTT covering a range of thematic and has created relationships with the main TV platforms in Europe, in Asia, in the Middle East, in Africa and in North America.
“[We are] very proud to bring Thema’s experience and network across Asia-Pacific to initiate and pursue the development of SPI content across the region,” added Thema APAC managing director Alexandre Bac:
