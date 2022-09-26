MultiChoice Group (MCG), South Africa’s leading entertainment and services platform, is to become second global syndication partner for European pay-TV giant Sky’s Glass offering.
The new agreement with MCG follows the launch of Sky Glass in UK in 2021, then Ireland and Italy in 2022. MCG will be Sky’s second Glass syndication partner, following the partnership with Australian pay-TV company, Foxtel, announced in 2021. The new syndication partnership is designed to allow MCG to offer its customers an enhanced way to connect to content through Glass panels, a range of 4K HDR TVs with integrated sound bar featuring Dolby Atmos which will be available to MCG’s customers in a range of sizes and colours.
To boost the content experience, Glass offers a streaming aggregation product that will include the collation and search functionality across MCG’s own content and third-party apps. This content experience will be available on Glass panels as well as a range of other MultiChoice devices.
The Glass 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot screen delivers what the operator says is a “crystal-clear “picture, producing over a billion colours. Voice search allows you to talk to your TV making finding what you want to watch as easy as possible.
Sky Glass is powered by Comcast’s global technology platform that also serves its North America partners Rogers, Cox, Shaw and Videotron. Commenting on what the deal could do for the Multichoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said: “We are truly excited about the syndication partnership with Sky and Comcast, and what it means for our customers. We understand that providing world-leading content must come through an exceptional customer experience. This syndication partnership highlights our drive to put the needs of customers at the core of what we do, through both the bolstering of the customers viewing experience as well as demand for streaming aggregation.”
“Following a very successful launch in the UK, Ireland and Italy, we are thrilled that Glass will be coming to South Africa via Sky’s partnership with MultiChoice,” added Andrea Zappia, Sky EVP & CEO new markets and businesses. “Sky’s strategy to grow our international footprint will continue to expand. Glass is a world-class content and app aggregation platform that makes finding content easy, with voice search and intelligent recommendations.”
