Following the departure of Niko Waesche, who set up and ran the fund in its first two years, ITV has appointed Sheena Amin as its new director of ITV AdVentures Invest.
ITV AdVentures Invest is a Media for Equity programme which sees ITV take minority stakes in early stage digital and direct-to-consumer businesses, alongside venture capital investment, in return for advertising inventory across ITV’s range of channels and the ITV Hub, soon to be ITVX.
The broadcaster sees the initiative as representing an innovative opportunity for early-stage businesses seeking to build scale through TV advertising, alongside a strategic media partner.
Under Waesche’s leadership, ITV AdVentures invested in several high growth companies, including Carwow, Spoke, what3words and Feel.
Amin joins ITV from BBC Studios channel business UKTV, where she was responsible for launching and running its media for equity programme over several years. From carrying out investments in companies including PitPat, ClickMechanic and Beelivery to serving as a board ember on the BBC Studios Executive Committee, Amin joins ITV with a wealth of experience across strategy, commercial and corporate development at leading consumer brands Virgin Media and Dixons Carphone. She also gained investment experience at Summit Partners, a global private equity and venture capital fund.
Commenting on the move, Amin said: “I’m thrilled to be joining ITV to lead their media for equity fund, ITV AdVentures which has gotten off to a fantastic start under Niko’s watch. With its unparalleled reach, ITV’s network of channels is uniquely placed to help consumer startups become brand famous, acquire new customers and grow to new heights. I look forward to partnering with many talented entrepreneurs and helping them scale their business to the next level through the power of TV.”
Tom Betts, director of corporate strategy at ITV added: "We're very excited for the next stage of growth of ITV AdVentures Invest. I’m convinced that in Sheena we have the best person available in the industry to help us build our portfolio. With Sheena's leadership we are looking forward to demonstrating the value ITV can bring to our existing portfolio and to future early stage companies across a range of sectors. My thanks to Niko for helping us launch the fund and complete the first round of deals, and we wish him well as he returns to Germany."
