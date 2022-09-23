Recently formed Tampere-based creative hub Ilkkas' Creative Studio (ICS) has signed up for its first venture: a Nordic Noir comedy spoof series, NoPoFo, with Hollywood comedy legends David Zucker and Pat Proft.
The two filmmakers are best known for Airplane! and The Naked Gun! franchise and the new project is billed as Nordic Noir meets Police Squad!the 10 x 30 mins series centres on three elite agents from the Nordic Police Force (NoPoFo) is an inter-governmental police agency, to which the Nordic countries outsource their most gruesome cases, from serial killers to homicidal cult members to ‘everyday’ predators with a talent for horrible murder.
The NoPoFo team travels from one case to another in their electric RV, nicknamed Hannibal, which serves as a combined home, office and lab. They co-operate with local police and other authorities, but lead an independent investigation. The crack team is tasked with solving the sort of gruesome, ritualistic murders that Nordic psychopaths do so well — and, in the best traditions of Nordic Noir, the more twisted and overly elaborate the better. From a serial killer who only murders bad heavy rock bands to an Instagram obsessive who creates ice sculptures out of his victims, each self-contained episode is set in a different Nordic country and features a different cast of supporting characters.
NoPoFo’s investigative talent consists of team leader Jacob Svart, the self-proclaimed rock star of Nordic law enforcement, who mostly solves cases by pure luck. Jacob is assisted by rising star Stella Vit, who is super-intelligent, efficient and quite often disappointed by Jacob, and team technician Carl Nordman, a father of five and an expert in every field, from bomb disposal to solving family crises over the phone.
Combined, Zucker and Proft’s projects have earned nearly a billion dollars at the box office, which includes their legendary The Naked Gun! film franchise, Zucker’s iconic Airplane! (with Jerry Zucker and Jim Abrahams), and Proft’s Top Gun spoof, Hot Shots!. Their latest upcoming film collaboration, The Star of Malta, produced by RainMaker Films is in pre-production.
Zucker and Proft are executive producers on the ICS-originated series, which was created and is being written by stand-up comedians and screenwriters Mika Eirtovaara andRiku Suokas,and screenwriter Heikki Syrjä (Lakeside Murders).The creative team also includes the two ‘Ilkkas’ behind ICS: creative director Ilkka Hynninen and CEO Ilkka Rahkonen (pictured), Rahkonen and executive producer, Randi Siegel, who represents Zucker and brokered the Zucker-Proft deal with APA and Cohen Gardner.
Commenting on the new project, Hynninen said: “We've been privileged to work working with these two comedy heroes to create a new take on Nordic Noir over the past year. It’s been a masterclass in the technicalities of producing comedy, not to mention the best fun I’ve ever had. Nordic Noir is a gift to parody, with its fantastical crimes and high doom-and-gloom quotient. The only mystery for me is why it’s taken so long for us to realise its comedy potential.”
Zucker added: "Hynninen and his team are consummate professionals and, being a part of NoPoFo and the chance to deal with gruesome, ritualistic murders by Nordic psychopaths is something that reminds me of my own family.“
BBC Studios Nordics brokered the co-production deal with ICS CEO Rahkonen
