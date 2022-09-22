Just before the programme is showcased at at MIPCOM as part of its global entertainment slate, producer/distributor Fremantle has announced a partnership with 110% Content to produce competitive reality format Unbreakable.
The new entertainment series from Siobhan Greene and Andy Culpin led indie 110% Content, the, sees a variety of celebrity couples compete in challenges to test the depth of their relationship and ultimately prove whose romantic relationship is the strongest.
Across the series, they will be put to the test as they face mental, physical and emotional challenges designed to test their relationships in ways never-before seen by audiences.All challenges and tests are based on the essential 5 pillars of relationship: trust, honesty, understanding, patience, and communication.
The two couples with the lowest score take on the high stake Breaking Point Challenges and the losing pair will be eliminated. Before leaving the show, the eliminated couple tell each other what their relationship means to them in an emotional vow ceremony in front of the other couples and the host. For the first time the audience gets to see celebrities in a natural and insightful way. It is not about winning a prize, it is about how much they love each other.
Set to premiere in the UK on BBC One this Autumn, the UK version will be hosted by Rob Beckett and features a variety of couples including Loose Women star Denise Welch and her acclaimed artist husband Lincoln Townley.
Fremantle owns the worldwide format rights for Unbreakable outside of the UK and US Commenting on the series, director, global entertainment Rob Clark said: “Unbreakable takes the viewer on a great journey allowing them to explore the bonds of celebrity relationships in a positive way and see a side to celebrities that they don't often get to see. It is an upbeat positive show that is perfect for these difficult times. It's no surprise [that 110% Content has] crafted a fresh and fun reality relationship series that provides great casting and storytelling opportunities, which is at the heart of what we are always looking for at Fremantle.”
Greene and Culpin added: "We are delighted that Fremantle are taking on the global rights for Unbreakable. They loved the format from the moment they saw it and with their impressive global setup we know that the format will be in safe hands."
