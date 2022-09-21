Aiming to expand its over-the-top (OTT) content offerings to audiences across the region, Indonesian entertainment network operator Mola is to engage the SES 360 Unified Media Platform to bolster content services across its domestic market and the wider Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
As Mola shifts its focus to deliver a wider range of sporting content such as golf and mixed martial arts, alongside football, the use of the SES 360 platform to manage, deliver, and monetise content for multiple linear and online platforms is seen as key as enhancing the operator’s operational efficiency.
Under the terms of its agreement with the satellite firm, Mola will use the web-based SES 360 for an end-to-end fully customised orchestration of content management and distribution services which includes formatting, processing and delivering video-on-demand (VOD) content to a wide variety of platforms with the required metadata. As an end-to-end video solution, SES 360 is seen as being able to reduce time and resource expenditure, especially as Mola scales its delivery of high-definition (HD) and Ultra HD content.
“We are excited to be strengthening our partnership with SES, especially as demand for OTT content peaks,” said Ching Ping Lee, chief technology and operations officer at Mola. SES has proven to be a reliable partner, with its expansive technology infrastructure and dedicated support team. By working directly with them now, we can better look into jointly delivering enhanced viewing experiences for our audiences on a pan-regional level.”
The newly-signed agreement builds on a pre-existing relationship with Mola that was first established in 2017 to support the surging demand in Indonesia for high-quality and uninterrupted live football coverage. Since January 2020, SES has supported Mola in broadcasting nearly 6,000 events, totalling more than 17,350 hours of signal acquisition and close to 3,000 hours inserted live into Mola’s channels
