Just weeks after its parent Qurate Retail Group launched a web version of the interactive streaming shopping services, multi-platform video commerce (vCommerce) leaders QVC and HSN have landed on Samsung Smart TVs.
The vCommerce products offer live, on-demand and streaming-only content together in one app and is said to be currently the only shopping app on Samsung Smart TV that allows viewers to complete purchases within the app and combines multiple channels of live content with video-on-demand. To help users access the streaming app more easily, the app will have featured placement in the app store preview on the Samsung Smart TV home page for a three-month period.
The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience combines QVC’s and HSN’s five linear broadcast channels – QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2, offering 50+ hours a day of live vCommerce content – with three digital-only linear channels and approximately 20 original, streaming-only shows, including programs like Cooking With Curtis, with Michelin-starred-chef Curtis Stone; Total Look, which shows shoppers how to style a single apparel piece in three different ways; and “QVC en Español,” a collection of QVC’s first-ever Spanish-language shows.
“Our QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is our most complete livestream shopping experience, with virtually all of our programming in one package that makes it easy to peruse, discover and shop great finds,” commented David Apostolico, SVP, platform strategy, development and distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group.
“We already have many fans enjoying our content via popular FAST platform Samsung TV Plus. Now, Samsung Smart TV users can also shop and enjoy using our app, with original streaming content they’ll love. We look forward to offering our customers this new way to engage with us via millions of Samsung devices and welcoming new customers on Samsung Smart TVs.”
The new launch is said to reflect Qurate Retail Group’s strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is already available to more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the US and core channels QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital live streaming TV.
