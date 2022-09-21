Looking to deliver automated channel management and monetisation and helps media companies increase operational efficiencies and optimise content performance, cloud-based broadcast technology provider Amagi has launched its NOW solution.
The company believes that with competition in the streaming ecosystem at an all-time high, the NOW solution will provide a vital advantage to content owners and platforms, improving time to market and achieving faster revenue realisation by automating processes that increase operational efficiencies. Amagi NOW gives media companies greater control over channel creation and management.
The modular SaaS solution is built to offer monetisation functionality in the cloud for linear and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms, delivering premium content experiences to distribution platforms and consumer devices with integrated graphics, multi-bit rate HLS playout streams, and pre-integrated delivery connectors and adaptive EPG management for all popular free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms.
For platform partners, Amagi NOW will aim to offer content discovery, channel enablement, expedited channel acceptance, pre-integration for linear and VOD deliveries, and an enhanced viewer experience. Amagi also believes that content partners will benefit from automated content workflows in one place, integrated scheduling and monetisation, a do-it-all-yourself approach with a consistent user experience and pre-integration of platforms for linear and VOD deliveries.
The solution’s workflow functionality will seek to reduce the complexity of creating and managing channels, orchestrating ingest to publishing within minutes. Enhanced process automation is seen as allowing content management, scheduling, distribution, and monetisation to happen in what Amagi says will be a unified, intuitive and automated way.
Amagi added that NOW will offer better, revenue-boosting insights on performance, monetisation and viewership thanks to integrated analytics from its recently launched Thunderstorm package.
“As the streaming wars heat up, content platforms and owners need to not only deliver stellar content, seamlessly, they have to do it faster than ever before,” said Amagi co-founder Srinivasan Ka.
“Time to market really is everything. That’s why we built Amagi NOW, to provide media companies with the ability to produce, distribute and manage content—all in one place—with unified, automated workflows. With Amagi NOW, our customers can truly run faster than their competition, optimising monetisation opportunities and bringing their viewers a superior, loyalty-generating experience.”
