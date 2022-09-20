



The Asia Video Industry Association’s Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) has revealed details of its latest actions to make it harder for pirate sites to operate in Singapore with the city state granting a “dynamic” injunction to order ISPs to block 99 domains associated with 30 illegal streaming sites first blocked in February 2022.

The new order from the Singapore High Court Order was made on behalf of CAP members, BBC Studios, Discovery Communications, Spanish football league LaLiga, the English Premier League and TVB International. The block effectively negates efforts by the illegal sites to circumvent the original order by blocking associated domains the sites redirected to and continues CAP’s ongoing campaign in Singapore and around the region against online piracy.



A recent study on the online content viewing behaviour in Singapore, commissioned by CAP and conducted by YouGov, showed that site blocking changes consumer behaviour. It found that Over one third of Singaporean consumers reported that they are spending more time watching free streaming services because of piracy streaming services being blocked by the government, and more than 20% have subscribed to legitimate services as a result of site blocking.





“This latest block once again shows the impact of an efficient and effective site blocking regime in combatting illegal streaming sites. Tools such as site blocking, when used efficiently and effectively, are very powerful in combatting online piracy and countering the damage and harm it causes,” ,” said CAP’s general manager, Matthew Cheetham.



“In addition to blocking, it’s vital that all players in the content ecosystem work together to combat online piracy and we are pleased to see this gathering momentum around the region from industry players, governments, and intermediaries to recognise that piracy is incredibly damaging to industry and economies, and very harmful to consumers.”