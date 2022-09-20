Even with the industry’s major players lining up their own adverting-based offers to staunch the flow of customers, the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) industry is set for continued revenue growth across the world over the next five years says a study from Digital TV Research.
According to the analyst’s latest SVOD Forecasts Update report, global SVOD revenues will reach $132 billion by 2027 driven by a subscriber increase from 475 million at the end of 2021 to 1.68 billion by the end of 2027.
Six US-based platforms will account for 47% of the world’s total in 2027 with Netflix just about maintaining market leadership with 251 million customers, fending off fierce competition from Amazon which will amass 2509 million. Despite the blow of failing to land Premier League cricket for its Hotstar service in India, Disney+ ids set to amass 207 million customers by the end of 2027, far ahead of next nearest rivals Paramount+ (82 million), HBO (77 million) and Apple TV+ (29 million).
Netflix is set to remain the revenue winner by 2027, with $30 billion expected similar to Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ combined. SVOD revenues for Disney+ will reach $15 billion by 2027.
The SVOD Forecasts Update report also found that SVOD ARPUs and revenues will increase in key markets after the platform introduces the hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier and the more expensive SVOD-only tier.
