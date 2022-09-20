London-based independent content distributor Scorpion TV, has won the distribution rights to what it claims is one of the most sought-after documentaries of the year A President, Europe and War.
Made for broadcaster France Télévisions by French filmmaker Guy Lagache and released by leading French producers Elephant, Miles and Breath Film, the 115-minute documentary centres on Emmanuel Macron’s attempts, as president both of France and the Council of the EU, to avert Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. It also provides a fly-on-the-wall insight into the French president’s handling of the conflict in its first few months.
In January 2022, Macron agreed to be followed by a camera crew during the six months that France held the rotating presidency of the EU. Lagache initially set out to make a film about the workings of the EU; in the event, history intervened. Macron subsequently agreed to reveal his behind-the-scenes diplomacy in the documentary, including his secret conversations with the UK’s Boris Johnson, Italy’s Mario Draghi and Germany’s Olaf Scholz.
Lagache’s unprecedented access to the Elysée — notoriously wary of the media — makes for gripping viewing as he chronicles Macron’s progression from political wrangling to last-ditch diplomacy to the tough negotiations needed to persuade the 27 EU member states to impose in economic sanctions on Russia and provide military and financial support to Ukraine. The result is described as a powerful documentary that offers a unique perspective on Europe’s worst crisis since the Second World War.
“In nearly 25 years in distribution, I don’t think I’ve come across a more compelling, or timely, proposition than A President, Europe and War,” said David Cornwall, managing director of Scorpion TV. “I genuinely feel like we’ve just signed the film of the decade — and judging by the buzz it’s generating out there in the market, I’m not the only one. We’ve already had interest from a couple of big names and expect many more buyers to come forward as we head towards MIPCOM.”
Scorpion has closed more than 30 deals in recent weeks of premium factual content. Highlights include a string of sales for CBC Canada’s In Your Face, which unpacks the intriguing science behind human facial recognition. Scorpion acquired the distribution rights to the 51-minute documentary in June, since when it has been picked up by RTVE Spain, EBR in Estonia, SVT Sweden and YLE Finland.
