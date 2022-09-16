Signalling its ambition to become the definitive destination for women content creators, the Content Catalyst Fund (CCF) has rebranded as Catalyst, as doing so has also appointed a new development co-ordinator.
The Toronto-based company’s new name and image is designed to simplify its brand proposition and position itself as a community for women creators. The company is focused on attracting women creators in non-scripted content, but stresses it will represent IP in all genres and at all levels of entertainment, including scripted, premium features and podcasts.
“Catalyst is not only our new name but it also describes how we intend to function in terms of creating a vibrant community of talent,” explained Catalyst founder Julie Bristow. “Catalyst will offer women creators a space and a marketplace that works with and for them. But it will also offer the world a pipeline of brilliant IP. There’s a huge global appetite for stories told through a female lens. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: content is queen in today’s market.”
The company has also hired Mithila Majithia (pictured) to support Catalyst’s team as it embarks on an intensive growth strategy, which includes the launch of a series of Community Connector Events designed to build a global network of women creatives.
Hailing from India and Hong Kong, Majithia joins Catalyst from Toronto-based production company Alibi Entertainment, where she served as business-affairs co-ordinator on a range of popular shows, including Carnival Eats, Sarah off the Grid, Titanic: The New Evidence, Northern Gold and Accidental Wilderness: The Leslie Street Spit.Catalyst will host the first of its planned series of Community Connector Events during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The event will be attended by women creators with whom Catalyst is either already working or planning to work, with a view to investing in or developing their ideas. Catalyst has also entered into a partnership with the Canadian Film Centre (CFC) to create a unique programme to develop women creators in the unscripted space.
