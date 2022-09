The study of revealed that the average American has 13 TV shows and 16 movies on their watchlist to get through, averaging a total of 104 hours, enough content to last two whole flights around the world said Plex.The study of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll, July 2022 found that 68% keep a TV show and movie watchlist so lengthy, it’s “nearly impossible” for them to get through. While 73% kept a list of shows and films they plan to watch, nearly three-fifths (58%) said they struggle to keep track of everything they want to watch.Discovering content to watch is a challenge: Half of Americans said it was a struggle to find what streaming platform content is available on, averaging 30 minutes of flipping through four different streaming services before deciding on what to watch. Of the 42% of Americans who haven’t made it through their watchlist, the sample noted that the biggest obstacles preventing them from completing the list are that it’s consistently getting longer (43%), it’s already too long (29%) or it’s overwhelming (25%).Simply having a list of shows and movies did not cut it for most Americans with 58% reporting that maintaining an organised watchlist is a “must” to ensure they can cross off content from their list. Plex also found that while two-thirds (65%) prefer watching content from their list before defaulting to something else, over half (56%) turn off the TV and find something else to do if they can’t find something to watch, and 55% opt for re-watching a show or movie.