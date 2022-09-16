The next five years will see the Asia Pacific subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market contain almost three-quarters of a billion customers, up from 541 million in 2021 says a study from Digital TV Research.
Of this total says the Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts report, China will have 364 million SVOD subscriptions in 2027, 49% of the region’s total, and India will add 92 million to reach 176 million in 2027.
Looking at the likely leading companies in the Asia-Pac SVOD market by 2027, the analyst observed that the six major US-based platforms - Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ - will only control a quarter of Asia Pacific’s SVOD subscriptions by 2027, much lower than in any other region in the world. Attributing reasons for this, the study emphasised that the platforms will never gain access to China and India has plenty of local players.
By 2027, says the study, Disney+ will have 65.9 million subscribers; Amazon, 53.6 million; Netflix, 50.8 million; HBO, 7.7 million; and Apple TV will end with 3.1 million customers.
The Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts report also observed that Disney+ overtook Netflix in subscriber terms in 2020 – almost entirely due to its success in India. Disney+ Hotstar reshaped the SVOD landscape in India, mainly by controlling the rights to India Premier League cricket but given Disney+ Hotstar did not retain the IPL rights from 2023, the platform is set to lose 4.5 million subscribers in 2022 and 10 million in 2023 before plateauing.
Looking at the likely leading companies in the Asia-Pac SVOD market by 2027, the analyst observed that the six major US-based platforms - Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ - will only control a quarter of Asia Pacific’s SVOD subscriptions by 2027, much lower than in any other region in the world. Attributing reasons for this, the study emphasised that the platforms will never gain access to China and India has plenty of local players.
By 2027, says the study, Disney+ will have 65.9 million subscribers; Amazon, 53.6 million; Netflix, 50.8 million; HBO, 7.7 million; and Apple TV will end with 3.1 million customers.
The Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts report also observed that Disney+ overtook Netflix in subscriber terms in 2020 – almost entirely due to its success in India. Disney+ Hotstar reshaped the SVOD landscape in India, mainly by controlling the rights to India Premier League cricket but given Disney+ Hotstar did not retain the IPL rights from 2023, the platform is set to lose 4.5 million subscribers in 2022 and 10 million in 2023 before plateauing.