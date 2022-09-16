Aiming to offer its ISP partners in the UK fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) market what it claims will be robust, secure routers and systems capable of providing fast, whole-home coverage, Linksys has launched new mesh wireless network systems.
The company says that the new suite of Wi-Fi 6 products will be able to deliver 4x faster coverage across the whole-home compared with those based on the Wi-Fi 5 standard. Each Wi-Fi router is sold in a range of bundle packs (1, 2 or 3+ pack solutions) and users can use an app to set-up and manage Wi-Fi. Each device is connected to its own personal node, which functions as a router. Coverage can be expanded by adding more nodes. The Wi-Fi 6 and 6E mesh products that can be offered in both dual-band or tri-band and give end-consumers the flexibility to configure networks across the home.
Given the pace of growth, Linksys is increasing its emphasis on working directly with ISPs in the country to complement its global service provider business. It believes that the companies are currently transitioning from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6 or 6E, due to its better throughput and latency, lower susceptibility to interference and its ability to allow mobile battery-powered devices to make more efficient use of battery life.
Commenting on the launch, Albert Farag, vice president of Europe and Global ISP, Linksys, said: “The UK broadband market is more fiercely contested than ever, with altnet providers hastening their broadband rollouts due to the unprecedented demand for connectivity brought about by the pandemic. These altnets are quickly changing the dynamics of the market and bringing fibre to the homes of millions around the UK; but they require a partner that can ensure that gigabit fibre is mirrored with quality in-building Wi-Fi that delivers reliable, secure and widespread coverage.”
Linksys is working with UK ISPs such as Community Fibre which offers TV services from Netgem as part of its bundle. Outlining what working with Linksys could do for his firm, Community Fibre COO Neil Heffernan remarked: "Extending our 100% full fibre network reach to homes across London is paramount, as is providing fast and secure broadband connections to households. Our partnership with Linksys ensures that we can continue to deliver London's fastest and best value broadband."
