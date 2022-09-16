International content business Distribution360 is to head into the forthcoming MIPCOM Junior with a slate of six new titles, including two returning series, a family comedy series, an original book review show for tweens and a new pre-school animation scripted in rhyming couplets.
The company believes that with its new and returning titles across comedy, factual entertainment and animation, the new kids’ slate has content that will appeal to a wide range of buyers and viewers of different ages alike. “We are particularly thrilled to continue our expansion into scripted live-action content with two such entertaining and different comedies as Overlord and the Underwoods and Lady Ada’s Secret Society,” said Diane Rankin, Distribution360’s SVP rights and executive producer. “[We are also] are excited to launch Ainara’s Bookshelf, a uniquely current and relevant title that can help introduce young people from diverse backgrounds to stories about people who look like them, written by BIPOC authors.”
Out-of-this-world comedy Overlord and the Underwoods (20 x 30’) leads the slate and is an original half-our, live-action, single camera family comedy that follows the story of the second most wanted Overlord in the galaxy when he is placed in witness protection with the nicest family on earth. Hilarity ensues after Overlord snitches on his boss, the evil Mega-Lord Supreme, and is sent to live with his distant cousins, the Underwoods, whose lives get turned upside down. It is produced by marblemedia, in association with Cloudco Entertainment. Distribution360 and Cloudco share worldwide distribution rights.
Lady Ada’s Secret Society (9 x 9’ or 1 x 80’), is a live-action, modern coming-of-age comedy about a secret computer club operated by Ava, Tina, Rebelle and Frances at their hyper-traditional boarding school where computers, smartphones, and other modern necessities are banned. Sent there to be turned into 'proper young ladies', the girls rebel by executing clever and over-the-top pranks, using technology they either invent or hack while staying one step ahead of their headmistress who wields enormous power over their futures. It is produced by LASS Productions.
Ainara’s Bookshelf (10 x 11’) from Turtlebox Productions, is a live-action factual title for tweens, inspired by schoolgirl Ainara’s real-life Instagram stories, which she created to showcase literary works featuring BIPOC voices, characters, and points of view. In each episode, Ainara talks directly to the audience, giving a synopsis of her chosen book, and explains why she likes it and why she feels it’s an important piece of work. Each episode will also see Ainara either interview a featured author or have a ‘celebrity chat’ with a famous youth personality, discussing their views on a book.
Rhymington Square (31 x 11’) is a fun new pre-school animation series from Skyship Entertainment. Come on down to Rhymington Square, the town with rhyming words everywhere! In a house on the hill at the edge of town, live a group of friends who can show you around. Also from Skyship Entertainment comes Carl’s Rescue Crew (4 x 11’), an action-packed new pre-school series, set in the same universe as Carl’s Carwash.
Polkeroo Reads (26 x 2’) from GAPC Entertainment is 26 bites of pre-school literacy fun with loveable kangaroo Polkaroo! Starting with a call to action from the kid narrator asking him what the letter of the day is to be, Polkaroo takes the audience on a romp about his world to discover the alphabet and some simple words that start with nominated letter.
D360 has also launched a fifth season of All-Round Champion (11 x 60’, 55 episodes in total), marblemedia’s sporting showdown featuring elite teen athletes competing in each other’s sports, and a second season of Happy House of Frightenstein, (10 x 3’). This animated series for pre-schoolers, produced by Headspinner Productions, follows a group of fiendishly funny mini monster in a giant castle-like play structure located in the charmingly spooky backyard of the iconic Castle Frightenstein.
