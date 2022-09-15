The extent of the opportunity for the soon to be announced NFL+ app, which opens the possibility that all games in America’s most popular sport, could be streamed direct-to-consumer, has been revealed by research from Parks Associates.
The latest update of the analyst’s OTT Video Market Tracker assesses the NFL+ launch and the market context for the NFL’s streaming service, as part of an ongoing analysis of industry and consumer trends in the over-the-top video space.
The research discovered that 68% of internet households watch NFL games throughout the season, making football the most widely watched sport in the US. NFL+ aims to capitalise on such popularity with a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service that offers access to live local and primetime games, NFL Network shows on-demand, and access to the NFL Films archives. That said, Parks noted that some fans have been frustrated with the viewing experience in the preseason.
“The NFL+ service included out-of-market preseason games but viewable only on mobile devices," said Parks Associates senior contributing analyst Eric Sorensen. “Now, with the start of the NFL season, many fans are frustrated with local blackouts on the service. An NFL+ subscription does not guarantee access to every game, but Twitter reactions show the NFL must do a better job of informing fans of the extent and limitations of the product.”
The OTT Video Market Tracker also observed that the NFL has distribution deals with many big players - including Amazon, CBS, NBC Universal and Disney - and also cautioned that the fragmented state of NFL’s distribution rights creates major challenges in creating a comprehensive service for its product. It added that the long-term nature of rights deals may mean an aggregated fan experience is unlikely in the near term.
