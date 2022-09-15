 Local series, films, exclusive global originals mark Paramount+ Italy launch | VOD | News | Rapid TV News
Details
Using the iconic Cinecittà Studios, all roads have led to Rome for the Paramount+ streaming service as it revealed its launch content slate featuring a host of local content, spanning new and exclusive Paramount+ originals, hit shows and popular global films.
Paramount 15Sep 2022
As part of its stated aim to greenlight 150 international originals by 2025, Paramount+ is bringing Hollywood to Italy with audiences offered a range of locally created content. Roberto Benigni, Elodie, Greta Scarano and Carlo Verdone are among the Italian stars aligning on Paramount+, alongside global talent including Harrison Ford, Jessica Chastain, Helen Mirren, Sylvester Stallone and Miles Teller.

Global series that will become available on Paramount+ in Italy include The Offer, based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's experiences of making The Godfather; The Man Who Fell To Earth, which follows a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution; and Tulsa King, with Sylvester Stallone playing the role of Dwight "The General" Manfredi (pictured) just after he is released from a 25-year prison sentence and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The service is investing in local content and talent, with an unrivalled line-up of Italian originals, such as the newly announced Francesco Il Cantico, an immersive reading of one of the most iconic texts dedicated to love, hosted by Oscar winner Roberto Benigni; a new season of Vita Da Carlo, which sees beloved Italian comedian and actor Carlo Verdone as director and lead of this highly anticipated series around his life; Ti Mangio Il Cuore, the film based on Carlo Bonini and Giuliano Foschini's novel-investigation of the mafia in Foggia, and starring Elodie in her first acting role.

Set to premiere in 2023, Paramount+ Original series Miss Fallaci details the true story of one of the most controversial Italian and international journalism icons ever, Oriana Fallaci. Teen-drama thriller Corpo Libero, a series by Indigo Film and Network Movie, in co-production with ZDFneo, in collaboration with Rai Fiction and Paramount+, in association with All3Media International Limited, will be available in late October.

Additionally, Paramount+ Italy will be the home of a selection of new blockbuster films following their theatrical and home entertainment releases, including Top Gun: Maverick, which will arrive on the service in Italy in 2022.

