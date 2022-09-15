Already available in over 130 countries, linear and streaming wildlife and nature brand Love Nature has announced further expansion of its reach in Europe with a launch into Poland on CANAL+ Polska fully localised in Polish.
The linear 4K channel is now available to CANAL+ Polska subscribers with 4K set top boxes. Additionally, the platform’s audiences will soon have access to Love Nature’s programs on its VOD service available to DTH subscribers on 4K set-top boxes.
Original programming highlights on CANAL+ Polska include Becoming Orangutan (3 x 60'), a miniseries featuring the irresistible young orangutans at the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation as they are nurtured by specially trained caregivers and to learn how to survive in the wild. Wild Dogs: Running with the Pack (6 x 30'), features the journey of wildlife filmmaker Julz Braatvedt on his mission to film and protect African wild dogs with the Zambian Carnivore Program while Battle of the Alphas (12 x 30’) delves into the science behind animal conflict, from babies competing for their mother’s milk to aggressive battles for territorial leadership.
New Kids in the Wild (5 x 60’) follows the first steps of baby animals from birth and the fragile first steps to key moments in their lives in which they use their instincts to survive and Dawn to Dusk (8 x 60’) celebrates the daily rhythms of wildlife from sunrise to sunset in different ecosystems around the world.
“Love Nature’s new partnership with CANAL+ Polska will provide the best quality 4K natural history programming on the market for CANAL+ audiences and we are delighted to be making our Polish debut with one of Poland's leading Pay TV operators," says Chiara Mckee, VP, EMEA Love Nature. “Poland is a key territory for significantly expanding Love Nature’s reach across Europe and the widespread availability of UHD televisions in Polish households will satisfy the growing demand for top quality 4K content.”
“CANAL+ Polska has been one of the pioneers in the Polish market in terms of offering 4K content to its audience, being the first broadcaster on the market to offer a premium 4K HDR Channel,” added Monika Kłosińska, external channels’ acquisition director, CANAL+ Polska. “We are very happy to enlarge CANAL+ 4K offering by adding Love Nature’s 4K channel to our portfolio, with nature content being one of the genres where one can really appreciate the difference 4K quality adds to our viewing experience.”
